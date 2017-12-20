FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Not aware of free trade deal with access for financial services - EU's Barnier
December 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in 5 days

Not aware of free trade deal with access for financial services - EU's Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was not aware of any free-trade deal the EU had concluded which included unfettered access for financial services.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“I remind you that I‘m not aware of any free-trade deal in the past between the European Union and third countries that would have allowed privileged access for financial services,” Barnier told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

Several large London-based financial institutions have already set up subsidiaries in the European Union to preempt the moment Britain leaves the bloc.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott

