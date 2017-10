LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - “Brexit is not a game,” the European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told British reporters on Tuesday when asked if the ball was in the EU’s court to make the next move.

Britain and its EU partners clashed on Monday over which side should make the next move to unblock the talks, with both sides saying “the ball” is in the other side’s court. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)