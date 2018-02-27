FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
September 14, 2017 / 7:51 AM / Updated a day ago

EU chief negotiator warns Britain on time, transition period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday talks between London and the bloc were not advanced enough to guarantee that Britain would get a transition agreement for after it leaves.

“There are significant points of disagreement with the UK as to what we understand as transition agreement, the duration of this, and conditions for such an agreement,” Michel Barnier told a news conference.

“The UK would like to, it seems, keep this duration open, which is not possible,” he said, adding “dynamic application” of EU laws in Britain during the adjustment period after Britain leaves in March, 2019, was also a no-go for the bloc.

“In the light of these disagreements, we have not achieved a transition yet.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Philip Blenskinsop, Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.