Britain must be bound by EU changes during transition: EU's Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will have to accept any legal changes the European Union makes during a 21-month transition period following its exit from the bloc, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday.

Barnier also reminded Britain that there was still work to be done on divorce issues and warned it that it might not be able to benefit from trade deals the EU has with other countries during the transition.

“Our partners around the world may have their own views on this,” Barnier told a news conference after EU ministers agreed to offer a transition period to Britain during which it will keep the “status quo” of EU membership without getting a vote.