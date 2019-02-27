World News
February 27, 2019 / 9:11 AM / in an hour

EU's Barnier says he is doing all he can to ensure Brexit deal

1 Min Read

European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier speaks next to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a plenary session of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he was trying his utmost to ensure there was a deal on Brexit, though he reiterated the Irish backstop could not be renegotiated.

“I am doing all I can,” Barnier told France Info radio.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in two weeks for a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit or to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce agreement fails.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens

