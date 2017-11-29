FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barnier says hopes to report on financial terms of Brexit soon
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

EU's Barnier says hopes to report on financial terms of Brexit soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday said he hoped to report to the EU in coming days about an agreement with Britain on the financial terms of its withdrawal from the bloc.

Michel Barnier, speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, gave no details, despite reports that Britain has offered to pay much of what the EU was demanding to settle a Brexit "divorce bill", but he said negotiations were continuing.

"We are working really, really hard on these subjects," Barnier said, adding: "I hope that I can report that ... we have been able to negotiate a deal."

Barnier is due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Dec. 4.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
