FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 14, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Barnier says 'substantive differences' remain on Brexit deal

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that key differences remained between the EU and Britain over the future of the Irish border and the EU’s system of protecting food names.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier listens to a translation during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

Barnier tweeted that he had had a “useful dialogue” with his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Friday morning about progress their teams had made towards a withdrawal agreement.

“But substantive differences remain on the Protocol for IE/NI, governance and GIs (geographical indications),” Barnier said on Twitter. “We are also continuing our discussions to find common ground on the future relationship.”

The European Union wants a deal over Britain’s exit from the bloc to guarantee there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

It also wants Britain to uphold the EU’s system of geographical indications, which stipulate for example that the term champagne can only be used for sparkling wine from a specific region of France or that feta is only from Greece.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.