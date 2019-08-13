Speaker Bercow says he will stop Johnson from closing parliament to secure Brexit: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks in Parliament in London, Britain May 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said on Tuesday he would refuse to allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to close parliament to secure Brexit, the Telegraph reported.

“The one thing I feel strongly about is that the House of Commons must have its way.” the newspaper quoted Bercow as saying to an audience in Edinburgh.

Bercow said that he will fight any attempt to circumvent, bypass or close down the parliament to secure Brexit, the Telegraph added bit.ly/2Z4mQcq.