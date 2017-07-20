FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asked about divorce bill, Davis says Britain will act responsibly
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 20, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 21 days ago

Asked about divorce bill, Davis says Britain will act responsibly

UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis gives a statement at the start of a first full round of talks on Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017.Yves Herman/Files

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is a country that honours its international commitments and will continue to do so after it has left the European Union, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Asked whether Britain accepted it would have to pay to leave the bloc, Davis said the government had made its position clear in Prime Minister May's Lancaster House speech in January and in its Article 50 letter in March.

"We are a country that recognises its international responsibilities and rights and that we will seek to exercise both in the future. I don't recognise the phrase 'net flows' but we will seek to exercise both in the future," he told a news conference.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

