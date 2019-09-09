Britain's Queen Elizabeth approves law seeking to block Oct. 31 no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a special exhibition celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria which marks this year's Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday gave final approval to a piece of legislation which seeks to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without an exit deal on Oct. 31.

The step, known as Royal Assent, is effectively a rubber-stamp from the monarch for the law which passed through parliament last week despite opposition from the government. The Royal Assent was announced in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.