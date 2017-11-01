FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Woods says 75,000 Brexit finance job losses "plausible"
#Money News
November 1, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

Bank of England's Woods says 75,000 Brexit finance job losses "plausible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Job losses totalling 75,000 in banking and insurance because of Brexit are “plausible”, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.

British Conservative Member of Parliament and Brexit supporter, John Redwood, walks past an anti Brexit protester in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Woods told British lawmakers that the 65,000 to 75,000 estimate was drawn up by consultants Oliver Wyman and not the Bank of England, but that it was within a “plausible range of scenarios”.

Woods also told a House of Lords committee that it was reasonable to expect that the UK financial sector will have lost about 10,000 jobs on “day one” of Brexit when Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019.

“It’s a moving feast,” Woods said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
