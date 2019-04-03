PM May's talks with Labour's Corbyn "a trap" - Labour lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s offer of talks with the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock is a trap, Labour lawmaker Ben Bradshaw said on Wednesday.

May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with Corbyn, a last-ditch attempt to break an impasse over Britain’s departure that enraged many in her party.

“I thought momentarily last night May’s ‘offer’ might be genuine,” Bradshaw said on Twitter.

“Having heard (Brexit minister Stephen) Barclay on @BBCr4today it is clearly a trap designed to try to get May’s terrible deal through, which some people have fallen for, but Labour mustn’t,” he said.