Pro-EU Liberal Democrats win parliamentary seat from UK PM Johnson's Conservatives

By-election votes for the district of Brecon and Radnorshire are counted at the Royal Welsh Showground, near Builth Wells in Wales, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LLANELWEDD, Wales (Reuters) - Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats won the parliamentary seat of Brecon and Radnorshire from the governing Conservatives on Friday, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his first electoral test since taking office.

The vote was triggered when Conservative lawmaker Chris Davies was ousted by a petition of constituents after being convicted of falsifying expenses. Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds won with 13,826 votes.

Davies ran again for the Conservatives and came second with 12,401 votes.