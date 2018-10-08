FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Brexiteers set limit for UK Prime Minister Theresa May's trade deal with EU - The Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brexiteers warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday night that she could keep Britain within European Union customs arrangements only until 2022, The Times reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A pro-Brexit sticker is seen on a Nissan car in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

May hopes to unlock talks that have become stuck over the so-called Irish backstop, The Times reported. bit.ly/2E6yvlB

The newspaper added that leading Conservative Leave figures said they were prepared to give May room for manoeuvre but that any extension could run only until the next election in 2022.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

