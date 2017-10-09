FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May tells business chiefs: two-year Brexit transition is assured- source
October 9, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 8 days ago

UK PM May tells business chiefs: two-year Brexit transition is assured- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders during a meeting on Monday that they should treat a two-year transition period after Brexit as assured, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

May said last month that she would seek a Brexit transition period of around two years after Britain formally leaves the EU in 2019, aiming to appease businesses concerned that the country could leave the European Union without a deal.

“From her point of view, the transitional agreement is non-negotiable... business should think of the two-year period as assured. It will happen,” the source said when asked what May had said during discussions on Monday.

A spokeswoman at May’s office declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

