Factbox: Who has UK PM Johnson appointed to his cabinet?

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers on Wednesday shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Below are appointments to the most senior positions:

- Finance minister: Sajid Javid replaces Philip Hammond

- Interior minister: Priti Patel replaces Sajid Javid

- Foreign minister: Dominic Raab replaces Jeremy Hunt

- Brexit minister: Stephen Barclay remains

- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove replaces David Lidington

- Defence minister: Ben Wallace replaces Penny Mordaunt

- Trade minister: Liz Truss replaces Liam Fox

- Health minister: Matt Hancock remains

- Environment minister: Theresa Villiers replaces Michael Gove

- Education minister: Gavin Williamson replaces Damian Hinds

- Culture minister: Nicky Morgan replaces Jeremy Wright

- Business minister: Andrea Leadsom replaces Greg Clark

- Housing minister: Robert Jenrick replaces James Brokenshire

- Work and Pensions minister: Amber Rudd (unchanged)

- Justice minister and Lord Chancellor: Robert Buckland replaces David Gauke

- International development minister: Alok Sharma replaces Rory Stewart

- Transport minister: Grant Shapps replaces Chris Grayling

- Wales minister: Alun Cairns (unchanged)

- N Ireland minister: Julian Smith replaces Karen Bradley

- Scotland minister: Alister Jack replaces David Mundell