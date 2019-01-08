Junior Brexit minister says Britain to leave EU as planned

A toy boat named ‘SS Disaster’ is seen on top of an anti-brexit demonstrators placard during a protest in London, Britain, January 7,2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will not seek an extension to the “Article 50” process of exiting the European Union and will leave the bloc on March 29, the British minister of state for Brexit said on Tuesday.

“We’re all focused in the government on winning parliamentary support in the vote that’s coming up next week,” Martin Callanan told reporters before a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

“We’re very clear, the policy of the government is that Article 50 will not be extended. We are leaving the EU on the 29th of March this year. That’s what Article 50 says, that’s what parliament voted for and that’s what domestic British legislation says as well.”