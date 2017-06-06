UK insurer Chesnara says could move HQ to Netherlands or Sweden post-Brexit

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union.

“Chesnara already has two insurance companies in the Netherlands and one in Sweden so could move its headquarters to either of these locations, depending on the regulatory environment in post-Brexit," a Chesnara spokesman said in emailed comments, adding that "there is certainly no current intention to do so“.

Chesnara, which focuses on insurance business closed to new policyholders, has previously said it could move to Amsterdam if needed.

Its headquarters are currently in Preston, northwest England.