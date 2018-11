Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government does not plan to recall parliament over the Christmas period to push through legislation on leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Asked about media reports that the government could curtail lawmakers’ Christmas break if they vote down May’s Brexit plan on Dec. 11, the spokeswoman told reporters: “We are focused on winning the vote.”