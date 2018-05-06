FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 6, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Coming to right post-Brexit customs plan takes time, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is taking its time to make sure it comes to the right decision on a future customs arrangement with the European Union and is working on its two proposals, business minister Greg Clark said on Sunday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark arrives for a Brexit subcommittee meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Clark said: “As part of the work over the next few weeks I think it would be a mistake to move from one situation and to another and to a third.”

“If we can make progress ... as to what the right arrangement is in the long-term, it might be possible to bring that in over that period of time (of a two-year transition period).”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.