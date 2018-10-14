FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 14, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain will not stay 'indefinitely' in customs union with EU: Cleverly

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not stay “indefinitely” in a customs union with the European Union but the precise timing of a temporary customs arrangement with the bloc is up for debate, James Cleverly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Sunday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses with Brandon Lewis and James Cleverly outside 10 Downing Street, London, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Speaking on Sky News, Cleverly said: “We are not going to stay indefinitely in a customs union.”

“As long as we are able to sign and implement those trade deals as they come onstream, then I think the precise timing of how long we are in a temporary customs arrangement is something that can be up for debate.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.