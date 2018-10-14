Britain will not stay 'indefinitely' in customs union with EU: Cleverly

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not stay “indefinitely” in a customs union with the European Union but the precise timing of a temporary customs arrangement with the bloc is up for debate, James Cleverly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Sunday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses with Brandon Lewis and James Cleverly outside 10 Downing Street, London, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Speaking on Sky News, Cleverly said: “We are not going to stay indefinitely in a customs union.”

“As long as we are able to sign and implement those trade deals as they come onstream, then I think the precise timing of how long we are in a temporary customs arrangement is something that can be up for debate.”