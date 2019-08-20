World News
August 20, 2019 / 7:12 AM / in an hour

Fate of Brexit deal in hands of the EU: UK Conservative chairman

British Conservative MP James Cleverly arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union needs to show flexibility over the Irish border “backstop” because the issue of whether Britain leaves the bloc with or without a deal is now mainly up to Brussels, Conservative party chairman James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

“The decision as to whether we leave with or without a deal is largely now in the hands of European Union negotiators,” Cleverly told Sky News, adding that the EU’s insistence on the so-called backstop was the main sticking point in reaching a deal.

“We will be leaving on the 31st of October come what may, and I think the recognition of that will help the EU negotiators understand what they need to do.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

