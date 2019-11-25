Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not wish to stop the formation of a new European Commission, a spokesman for Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, restating the position that London would not be nominating a new commissioner during an election.

“We’ve set out our position to the EU on multiple occasions including in our initial letter ... the UK does not intend or wish to stop the EU proceeding with the formation of a new Commission at the earliest possible moment,” the spokesman said.