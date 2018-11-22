EU executive, Britain agree declaration on future ties: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s and Britain’s Brexit negotiators have agreed a declaration on the two sides’ future ties, an EU official said.
The draft declaration will now be screened by national envoys of the remaining 27 EU states meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Despite outstanding disagreements over Gibraltar, they hope to finalise it in time for EU leaders to rubber-stamp it together with Britain’s legal withdrawal treaty at a summit on Sunday.
