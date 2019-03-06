EU executive says Brexit talks 'difficult', no solution found for now

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The latest talks between EU and UK Brexit negotiators have been “difficult” and no agreement has been found yet, a spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Wednesday.

“(EU Brexit negotiator) Michel Barnier has informed the Commission that while the talks take place in a constructive atmosphere, discussions have been difficult,” the spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, told a news conference.

“No solution has been identified at this point that is consistent with the Withdrawal Agreement, including the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will not be reopened,” Schinas said after Barnier updated the Commission on Brexit on Wednesday, a day after the latest talks with British envoys failed to yield a breakthrough.