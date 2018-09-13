FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

EU tells Britain it won't renegotiate Brexit divorce bill

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will not reconsider parts of the Brexit agreement with Britain that have already been agreed on, like the divorce bill London will have to pay, a spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Thursday.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prime Minister Theresa May suggested on Wednesday London could refuse to pay a financial settlement to the bloc if the sides fail to reach a comprehensive agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

“We will not be revisiting those areas of the withdrawal agreement that are now settled, including the financial settlement,” the European Commission spokesman told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

