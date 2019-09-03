No-deal Brexit 'very distinct possibility': EU executive

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit is a “very distinct possibility” and European Union citizens and businesses must be ready for Britain’s departure on Oct. 31, the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday.

A Pro-Brexit protester talks with anti-Brexit protesters in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

In London, British lawmakers were trying to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing what they cast as a calamitous no-deal Brexit, amid speculation that the government could call a snap election on Oct. 14.

“Our working assumption is that there will be Brexit on Oct. 31,” European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

Asked whether a no-deal exit was now the most likely scenario, she said: “I would say it is a very distinct possibility, which is precisely why we launch this final call to be prepared in case a no-deal Brexit occurs.”

She added: “The best outcome would be a Brexit on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement.”

The deeply divided British parliament has rejected the deal London had negotiated with the bloc three times and Johnson has said the so-called Irish backstop must be removed from the agreement to ensure ratification.

The backstop is meant to uphold the invisible border between EU-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland after the United Kingdom leaves the EU. Brexit supporters in London and unionists in Northern Ireland fear it will tie the United Kingdom to the EU’s trading rules indefinitely.

Two diplomatic sources dealing with Brexit in Brussels for the EU member states said they were informed by the Commission that British and EU negotiators would meet every Wednesday and Friday for talks.

Andreeva said while there had been an acceleration in talks since Johnson met EU leaders - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz last month - there was no breakthrough on substance.

“I cannot report any concrete proposals being made,” she said of the EU’s demand that London presents detailed ideas on how the backstop could be replaced.