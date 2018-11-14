World News
November 14, 2018 / 6:29 PM / in an hour

UK PM May 'likely' to face leadership challenge on Thursday: BBC

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit supporters in Theresa May’s party will “likely” call for a vote of no confidence in her as their leader on Thursday, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said, citing a senior member of the Conservative Party.

Kuenssberg said Brexiteers were so angry about May’s draft deal to leave the European Union that they were submitting letters to the head of a committee of Conservative lawmakers responsible for handling any leadership challenge.

“Senior Tory (Conservative) tells me Brexiteer anger so high that seems likely there will be a call for no-confidence vote tomorrow - letters going in,” she said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.