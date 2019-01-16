UK's Labour leader urges May to rule out no-deal Brexit before talks

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, listens during a confidence vote debate after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Theresa May had to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit before holding cross-party talks on how to take Britain out of the European Union.

“Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward the government must remove clearly, once and for all, the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that,” Corbyn said in parliament.

Moments earlier, Labour failed to win a no confidence vote in May’s government. Labour called the vote on Tuesday after May’s Brexit plan was rejected by an overwhelming majority in parliament.