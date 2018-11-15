World News
November 15, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Corbyn says May's government is in chaos

1 Min Read

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, walks to St Margaret's Church for an Armistice service, in London, Britain November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party, accused Prime Minister Theresa May of pushing her government into chaos by striking a Brexit deal that was a “huge and damaging failure”.

“The withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration represent a huge and damaging failure,” he told May in the House of Commons after the prime minister set out her draft plan for Brexit on Wednesday.

“The government ... is in chaos.”

Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

