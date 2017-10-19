FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition leader says Brexit must not be used to turn UK into a tax haven
October 19, 2017

Opposition leader says Brexit must not be used to turn UK into a tax haven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday he would fight any attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to use Britain’s exit from the European Union as a way to turn the country into a tax haven.

Corbyn, who was speaking to a meeting of the socialists and democrats in the European Parliament in Brussels, has previously warned that the country must avoid a ‘race to the bottom’ by slashing tax rates to attract foreign investment.

“We will resist any attempt by British Conservatives to use Brexit to try and create any kind of deregulated tax haven off the shores of Europe,” he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

