UK opposition leader Corbyn: We will oppose Brexit if PM Johnson's deal fall short

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks on Theresa May's last day in office as Britain's Prime Minister at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 24, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will oppose any Brexit deal brought forward by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson if it does not protect jobs, workers rights and the environment, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday.

“Labour will oppose any deal that fails to protect jobs, workers’ rights or environmental protections, and if he (Johnson) has the confidence to put that decision back to the people, we will campaign to ‘Remain’,” Corbyn told parliament.