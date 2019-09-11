UK government says it will appeal Scottish court ruling that suspension of parliament is unlawful

People look across the River Thames to the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it would appeal a Scottish court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this,” a government spokesman said.