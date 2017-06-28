FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Britain looking at creating new body for EU citizens' rights - Sky
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a month ago

Britain looking at creating new body for EU citizens' rights - Sky

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.Francois Lenoir

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers are looking at the option of creating some kind of new body to oversee EU citizens' rights in Britain, Sky News quoted sources as saying on Wednesday, a possible way of overcoming a standoff between London and Brussels.

Government officials have said that one way of getting around the clash over which court should guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain and British citizens living in other EU countries could be the creation of a new body.

Britain wants its own courts to have supremacy after the country leaves the European Union, while the EU favours maintaining the position of the European Court of Justice.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.