September 19, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU top court rules UK can request extraditions while it remains in EU

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to quit the European Union has no impact on its powers to request extraditions from other EU states as long as it remains a member of the bloc, the EU’s top court ruled on Wednesday.

“The notification, by the United Kingdom, of its intention to withdraw from the EU does not have the consequence that execution of a European arrest warrant issued by that Member State must be refused or postponed,” the European Court of Justice said in a note.

The case concerned a British request to extradite an individual arrested in Ireland after Britain issued an arrest warrant on charges of murder and rape.

Ireland asked for the court’s ruling before carrying out the extradition.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

