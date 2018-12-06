EU court to issue Brexit ruling on December 10

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags during a protest opposite the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice will deliver its judgment on whether Britain can unilaterally reverse its move to leave the European Union on Monday, Dec. 10, at 0800 GMT, the court said on Thursday.

The ruling, delivered with unusual urgency, will come on the eve of a crucial vote in the British parliament on whether to accept a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

An ECJ adviser issued an opinion in the case on Tuesday that Britain could simply stop Brexit without seeking approval from other member states, boosting hopes of those who want to halt the process. The judges usually follow such opinions.