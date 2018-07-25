FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Too much talk of unlikely no deal Brexit: Irish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There is too much focus on the possible negative consequences of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal given that it is still an unlikely scenario, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Asked if he accepted that Ireland had more to lose from a no-deal scenario than Britain, he said: “There’s probably too much talk of the negative consquences of a no deal Brexit.”

“Clearly, for Ireland, a no deal Brexit is very bad news. Clearly, for Britain, a no deal Brexit is very bad news too ... We have to prepare, of course, in terms of contingency planning, for that eventuality ... but I do not think that that is a likely scenario.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

