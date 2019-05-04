UK politicians can reach Brexit deal in next few days - Scottish Conservative leader

Ruth Davidson, leader of Scottish Conservatives, arrives at a party's conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - A Brexit deal could be reached by negotiators from Britain’s Conservative and Labour parties within a few days, the leader of Scotland’s Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, said.

“We are getting closer and closer. There is not that much between the two main parties as I understand it within the room,” she told reporters at a party conference in Aberdeen.

“There is a deal that could be done in the next few days in quite short order, and I really hope we can get to that point.”