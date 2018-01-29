Britain expects countries to want to renegotiate EU trade deals: Davis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain expects countries to want to renegotiate free trade deals made by the European Union after the country leaves the bloc in March next year, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

“In the case of the big ones (trade agreements), South Korea would be one of them, we would normally expect them to want to do a degree of renegotiation both in terms of our own market access but also in terms of access to them,” he told a committee in the upper house of parliament.