UK's Davis confident of political agreement over Brexit implementation by March

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said he was confident a political agreement could be reached at a European Union council meeting in March to secure a time-limited implementation period after the country leaves the bloc in March, 2019.

“Our immediate goal is to reach an agreement on the implementation period,” he said in a speech. “And because our objectives are largely the same, I am confident that political agreement can be reached at the March European Council.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)