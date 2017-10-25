FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves - minister
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 10:01 AM / a day ago

UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament may not vote on the final terms of the country’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union until after the country has formally left the bloc in March 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

“It could be, yeah. It depends when it concludes ... it can’t come before we have the deal,” Davis told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from a lawmaker on whether if a deal was struck at the last minute before the exit took place, the parliamentary vote may not occur until after exit.

He repeated the government’s promise that the British parliament would get to vote before the European parliament. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.