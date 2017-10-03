Brexit error could cost taxpayer billions of pounds -minister

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday any errors in the negotiations to leave the European Union could cost taxpayers billions of pounds, and Britain was ready for a “no deal”.

At the annual conference of the Conservative Party, Davis told party members the government did not want to fail in the talks to unravel more than 40 years of union, but officials were “contingency planning” to make sure all scenarios were covered.

“This is the most complex negotiation you could imagine. Where one oversight, one error could cost the taxpayer billions of pounds,” he said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton)