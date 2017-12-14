Brexit 'no deal' is massively less probable after EU agreement, Davis says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is less likely to leave the European Union without an agreed exit deal after last week’s decision by the European Commission to recommend that talks move on to the next phase, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis adresses a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not on the picture) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

“I think no deal has become massively less probable after the decisions of last Friday - and that’s a good thing because the best deal is a tariff free, non-tariff barrier-free arrangement,” Davis told parliament.

He also said the government would have to think about how to respond to a decision by parliament to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.