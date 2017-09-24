FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will diverge from EU regulations post-Brexit - minister
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 24 days ago

Britain will diverge from EU regulations post-Brexit - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Davis, Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, leaves a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday Britain’s rules and regulations will diverge from those set by the European Union after Brexit because the government “will do things our own way”.

As a member of the EU, Britain must meet the rules and regulations of the bloc to have full access to the single market and frictionless trade.

“We start at the same position, but we will manage the divergence,” Davis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr television show.

“Of course we will diverge, we will do things our own way.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.