UK Brexit minister says EU agreement likely, but UK ready for no deal

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday that reaching a deal with the European Union was the most likely outcome of talks, but added that the British government was prepared for no agreement with the bloc.

“Reaching a deal with the European Union is not only far and away the most likely outcome, it’s also the best outcome for our country,” Davis said in a speech in London. “I don’t think it would be in the interest for either side for there to be no deal. But as a responsible government it is right that we make every plan for every eventuality.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)