KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Saturday it was possible to agree a deal with Britain on leaving the European Union by the end of 2018.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Krakow, Poland, Tusk said: “We will try for it in October ... and I think there is a chance to have an accord by the end of the year.”