Brexit deal is in sight, UK's Raab says

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is now firmly in sight as the United Kingdom and European Union have resolved most issues though the issue of Northern Ireland remains, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said in a letter to a lawmaker.

“The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them,” Raab said in a letter dated Oct. 24 to the chairman of parliament’s Brexit committee. “We have resolved most of the issues.”

Four steps remain: a temporary joint UK-EU customs territory; an option to extend the implementation period; that any extension was not indefinite; and continued access for Northern Irish businesses to the rest of the United Kingdom.