UK PM May's Conservative Party chairman confident of Brexit deal before March 29

LONDON (Reuters) - The chairman of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Sunday he believed Britain could get a Brexit deal approved by parliament in time for its March 29 exit date.

“I am actually very confident and optimistic that we will get an agreement that means we will get a deal that we can put to parliament and get agreed and leave the EU on March 29 with a deal,” Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis told Sky News.