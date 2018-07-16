UK junior defence minister resigns, votes against government - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British junior defence minister Guto Bebb resigned after voting against a government-backed amendment on the customs bill, part of plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union, BBC news reported on Monday.

Bebb, minister for defence procurement, voted against the amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement.

It was narrowly approved by parliament on Monday with the government’s support.