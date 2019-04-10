World News
April 10, 2019 / 7:32 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Britain's Brexit minister says: I don't want a long delay

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steve Barclay is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit minister said on Wednesday he did not want Britain’s departure from the European Union to be delayed for up to a year but indicated he would accept one if it was flexible enough to allow an earlier exit.

“Well I don’t want to see a delay for up to a year,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told BBC radio. “I don’t want to see a long extension.”

But he said the key thing was for Britain to have the option to leave the EU as soon as a Brexit divorce deal was approved by parliament.

On talks with the opposition Labour Party, he said a permanent customs union was not a good way forward. He said talks with Labour would continue on Thursday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing Guy Faulconbridge

